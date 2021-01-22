The transportation industry lost more than 250,000 jobs, forcing workers to the brink of starvation

Since then, he lost his apartment because he can't afford the $1,125 monthly rent. He survives off food stamps and receives $275 a week in unemployment, which is just enough to cover the rent for a room in a house. He says he's counting every penny and shops in the expired food isle at the grocery store.

"That's the only way I can eat. It's cheaper, is almost half the price, sometimes more than that," said Palma, who immigrated from Nicaragua 30 years ago. "I keep it for the longest I can keep it so I can wait for my next check for the food stamps."

Palma has no car, which makes getting food and looking for work harder.

"I can't even go it to the food banks because I have no car. Every time I'd go looking for a job, I'll have to walk so many miles," said Palma. "Sometimes I can't even use public transportation. I need the money. I need every penny I can save."

And the bills keep coming. Palma has asthma and a heart condition which left him with a $12,000 hospital bill. His current medication runs him about $300 a month, and he has student loans — putting him almost $20,000 in debt.

"It's too much money and it's hard for me. It's going to take me years to get rid of the bill -- years," he said.