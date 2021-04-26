'The tightest tightrope': Kevin McCarthy continues to embrace Trump as he charts course to lead Republicans

"That was the only time that we could raise the issue that there was a question in the activities in those states," McCarthy told The New York Times.

This was not the first time McCarthy has tried to rewrite his role in the days that led to the insurrection.

In March, when asked by CNN's Manu Raju why it was acceptable for him to support Trump's efforts to overturn the presidential election in Congress but to criticize Democrats for doing the same in a contested Iowa US House race, McCarthy rejected the notion that he was trying to overturn the election at all. "You're saying something that is not true," the California Republican said when Raju stated that Trump had tried to overturn the election results in Congress and McCarthy supported that effort.

McCarthy also sought to ease criticism on Trump by rejecting previous reporting that Trump told him on January 6 in a phone call that the rioters cared more about the election results than he did during an interview with Fox on Sunday.