The Texas governor is banning public schools from requiring masks. Here's what parents think

"Until everyone can be protected with the vaccine, masks can keep your family safe and healthy," Maldonado wrote.

Wiedenmeyer said Texas' ban on mask mandates not only contradicts the AAP's guidance -- it also diminishes the importance of wearing masks.

"It takes the people who might have been on the fence and makes them think, 'Oh, well it must be safe because Gov. Abbott said so.' And that's just not the case."

She's also concerned that kids will be deterred from wearing masks for fear of bullying or harassment. It's a concern shared by others in online parent forums, she said.

Since younger children can't get vaccinated yet, Wiedenmeyer said it's just too early to ban schools from requiring masks.

And she doesn't understand staunch opposition to mask mandates. After all, the government has plenty of other mandates to help ensure public safety.

"I have to go every year and have my car inspected. Why? Because the government said I have to," Wiedenmeyer said. "I can't decide how much I can drink and then go drive -- the government says I can't because it could hurt other people."