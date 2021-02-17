The Texas crisis is not how modern life is supposed to work

FEMA is used to sending help to Texas during hurricane season. Now the federal disaster agency is sending generators to help deal with the continuing ice event that has crippled so much of the country, but most seriously messed with Texas because the Lone Star state wasn't ready for it.

People are trying to stay warm in their cars.

Fire departments are helping refill oxygen tanks.

Read this from CNN's latest report:

Jordan Orta, without power at her home in San Antonio, found herself having to sleep in her car Tuesday night with her two-year-old son because it was so cold.

"A lot of people are losing water in my area and were told that they would be shutting (the) water off for the whole city with no idea when it would be back, so we filled up pitchers and tubs," she told CNN. "I went to H-E-B yesterday and there was no water left, so if we lose water, it's all we got until who knows when."