The terrifying hour as employees and shoppers hid when a gunman went on a shooting spree at a Colorado grocery store

Officers wrote that Talley, the first officer at the scene, was down and had to be dragged out by SWAT officers, the affidavit said. They reported Talley had a gunshot wound to the head.

Talley, a father of seven children ages 5 to 18, once had a different profession and "didn't have to go into policing, but he felt a higher calling," Herold said Tuesday.

"He cared about this community ... and he was willing to die to protect others," she said.

One of the other victims, Rikki Olds, was a front-end manager at the store, her uncle, Bob Olds, told CNN.

She was a "strong, independent young woman" who was raised by her grandparents, he said. "She was so energetic and charismatic and she was a shining light in this dark world."

Denny Stong was a "wise young man," according to his coworker Logan Ezra Smith.

"Me and him were both big Second Amendment supporters and would go shooting on the weekends," Smith said. "I will miss his smile and his laugh but as well as his honesty. He put you in your place."