The suspected Russian hack of the US government, explained

What Matters went to Zachary Cohen, who covers national security for CNN and has been covering the breach, to understand a bit better what exactly happened and how big a deal it is.

Our email conversation is below:

What US agencies were hit?

WHAT MATTERS: These are alarming headlines about a hack of multiple US government agencies. What do we know about who was compromised and how do we know they are connected?

COHEN: The investigation is still in its early stages but we already know of at least four US government agencies that were compromised, including the cyber arm of DHS, which is tasked with helping to protect the nation from breaches like this. CNN has confirmed that the Departments of Agriculture, Commerce and Treasury were also compromised.

Sources have told CNN that USPS may have been hit but that investigation is still ongoing. The Department of Defense is also in the process of looking at whether any of its networks were targeted or hit.

We already know this is a serious breach