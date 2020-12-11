The Supreme Court's clear message to President Trump: Stop

If the justices had not rejected the request from Texas and other Republican-led states, they would have defied their own precedent and compromised any notion of neutrality.

For the Supreme Court itself, there has always been a question of how it emerges from Trump's legally fraught four years. Many of his policy initiatives -- and some of his personal financial dealings -- were subject to lawsuits.

And the President routinely suggested that once a case reached the conservative-dominated bench, he would prevail. His Twitter posts and other rhetoric have constantly undermined the notion of neutral judges. He implied Democratic appointees would automatically rule against him and Republican appointees would side with him.

On Friday afternoon, a few hours before the justices' order in Texas v. Pennsylvania, Trump tweeted, "If the Supreme Court shows Great Wisdom and Courage, the American People will win perhaps the most important case in history and our Electoral Process will be respected again!"

He had pushed for swift Senate confirmation in October of his third appointee, Amy Coney Barrett, to succeed the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, saying the court might end up deciding the election. (Barrett did not recuse herself from the Texas case.)