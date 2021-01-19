'The sky's the limit on where this can go' -- The worlds of Fortnite and football collide

"Some of the younger audiences like gaming, they like Tik-Tok."

As a game with 350 million registered users last year, Fortnite represents huge outreach potential for sports clubs and only underlines the possibilities of burgeoning digital markets in a time when people are spending an increased amount of time online.

"It's very clear that this is the way forward where we are moving," added Stylsvig.

"The digital space is incredibly dynamic, and we need to be equally dynamic in terms of how we engage with our global fan base of almost 450 million, which is everywhere around the world.

"Using the digital space is a unique opportunity for the brand to reach out to fans who cannot normally attend a match in the stadium, but also in these specific times."

Fortnite has previously partnered with the NFL, Marvel and Warner Bros, utilizing a promotional design that is mutually beneficial to both sides.

"Everything we do at Fortnite is very high touch, very collaborative," Nanzer explains.

"There's no advertising in Fortnite, there's nobody who's ever paid us money to be in the game or anything like that.