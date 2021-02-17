The single most ridiculous claim in Donald Trump's statement slamming Mitch McConnell

Former President Donald Trump made a number of wild claims in a statement Tuesday savaging Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. But one really stood out to me: His insistence that he had "single-handedly saved" more than a dozen Senate seats -- including McConnell's! -- from falling into the clutches of Democrats over the past two elections.

Here's Trump:

"In 'Mitch's Senate,' over the last two election cycles, I single-handedly saved at least 12 Senate seats, more than eight in the 2020 cycle alone—and then came the Georgia disaster, where we should have won both U.S. Senate seats, but McConnell matched the Democrat offer of $2,000 stimulus checks with $600...

"....My only regret is that McConnell 'begged' for my strong support and endorsement before the great people of Kentucky in the 2020 election, and I gave it to him. He went from one point down to 20 points up, and won."

Let's start with the second claim first -- that, without Trump's help, McConnell would have lost his reelection bid to Democrat Amy McGrath.