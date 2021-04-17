The Sikh community is in mourning as 4 members were among the victims of the Indianapolis shooting

She waited until he went in so she could drive away without drawing the gunman's attention. She went to another parking lot and called police. She said she then tried to warn other arriving workers that there was a shooting going on. Some stopped and some drove past her.

Investigators have heard the shooting lasted "just a couple minutes -- that it did not last very long," McCartt said.

"My understanding is, by the time that officers entered ... the situation was over -- that the suspect took his life very shortly before officers entered the facility," McCartt told reporters.

At least 100 people were in the facility when the shooting began, he said. Many were on their dinner break or changing shifts.

Four people were found dead outside and four others, not counting the shooter, were dead inside, McCartt said.

Police looking to understand the motive

McCartt on Friday afternoon identified the gunman as 19-year-old Brandon Hole, who was last employed by FedEx in 2020.