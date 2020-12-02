The seven most important relationships Biden will have on Capitol Hill

McConnell said he trusted Biden "implicitly" and praised the Vice President as a negotiating partner.

"There's a reason 'Get Joe on the phone' is shorthand for 'Time to get serious' in my office," McConnell said.

While relations between McConnell and Obama were cold, Biden's intervention helped the White House and Republicans in Congress reach a series of critical spending and tax agreements, including preventing the so-called fiscal cliff that could have imperiled the economy after the 2012 elections.

There's also a risk the majority leader's silence on Trump's baseless claims of election fraud could chill relations with the incoming President. McConnell has only been willing to say that the "process" of the election will play out and has yet to acknowledge Biden as the President-elect.

But after Biden is inaugurated, the Kentucky Republican may be ready to get serious again. McConnell's ruthless pragmatism suggests an opportunity for Biden to find areas to work with him. Some of the groundwork is already being laid for confirmation of a number of Biden's proposed Cabinet nominees, with Republican senators offering praise for some members of the announced national security team.