The Senate's 2nd most powerful Democrat just savaged the filibuster

Which is what most average Americans believe how the filibuster works right now! (Most peoples' conception of the filibuster comes from "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington," if we're being honest.) But that's not actually how the filibuster works in the modern version of the Senate. These days a single senator can keep the Senate from trying to invoke cloture -- a fancy word that simply means ending the Senate's unlimited debate and proceed to a final vote -- with simply the threat of a filibuster. As in, a senator can simply indicate that he or she would filibuster a certain piece of legislation in order for it to gum up the works.

As The Washington Post's Philip Bump wrote in January:

"In practical terms, filibusters these days are only rarely hours-long riffs driven by passion for a cause. They are much more frequently hand-wavey threats to offer such a speech, with the end game of forcing legislation to meet a supermajority standard before passage."