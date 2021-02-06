The Senate should do everything it can to avoid a zombie impeachment trial

Just one week after the Capitol riot, the House succeeded in building enough momentum to impeach Trump — quickly creating a deterrent against an even more egregious use of his pardon power and sending a message that there was bipartisan anger at Trump.

But it is not a foregone conclusion that the Senate impeachment trial will occur at all. While the Senate killed a motion that Sen. Rand Paul introduced last week, challenging the constitutionality of trying Trump when he is no longer in office, another motion could be introduced — this time, with a two-thirds threshold instead of a simple majority. While it's unlikely, it's certainly possible, and it would provide a way for the Senate to avoid the worst outcome of all — a speedy trial that leads to acquittal.

If the Senate trial does proceed, then it is important to use it to conduct a thorough examination of January 6 and all possible connections between the president and the Capitol rioters who had bought into his lie that the 2020 election had been "stolen." Keeping in mind that the Senate can do what it likes in an impeachment trial, let's review some precedents.