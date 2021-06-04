The secret that this UFO report exposes

Answer: They can't.

The plot thickens even more! Here's CNN's reporting following on what the Times wrote:

"US intelligence officials have found no evidence confirming that unidentified flying objects encountered by US Navy pilots in recent years were alien spacecraft but also have not reached a definitive assessment as to what these mysterious objects might be, according to five sources familiar with the findings of an upcoming report on UFOs that is expected to be delivered to Congress later this month.

"According to three of those sources, the report does not however rule out the possibility they are alien spacecraft."

Which, candidly, makes a lot more sense. Because if the US government a) doesn't know what these crafts are and b) does know that they aren't any sort of technology -- secret or otherwise -- that they have been working on, then it's very tough to swallow the conclusion that they can't, under any circumstances, be alien.