The scandal over Trump's leak investigations keeps getting worse

We know that under Trump's first Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the DOJ had dozens of open leak investigations. (Sessions was, however, recused from investigations involving Trump and Russia.) CNN has also reported that Sessions' successor, William Barr, the Department was pushing to wrap up the open investigations.

At least some of these investigations are years old

All of these subpoenas came under the Trump administration. We're learning about them now because gag orders related to them are all lapsing at the same time, or the new administration is dropping the investigative pushes.

But all of the subpoenas to Apple and Microsoft and to media organizations that have been disclosed in recent weeks were for investigations about events in 2017 and 2018, when Trump was publicly grousing about leaks.

So another way to look at all of this is the Department of Justice may have collected data about communications of members of Congress as well as the White House counsel, and then kept it quiet even after Trump left office.

Trump's public complaints suggest but do not prove he is tied to the investigations