The right is panicking over critical race theory

Enter Derrick Bell. In 1991, when Obama was in his final year of law school at Harvard University, Bell organized a protest after the university denied tenure to Regina Austin, a Black professor (at the time, Harvard Law School had only three Black professors and five women professors, and Obama was serving as the Law Review's first Black president). Obama not only supported the protest, but there was also video showing he had — gasp! — hugged Bell.

For some, this video served as evidence of Obama's covert radicalism. It bounced around sites like Fox News and the Daily Signal, and Breitbart flogged the story for months, trying to gain traction. But it ultimately petered out, and the phrase "critical race theory" returned to the relative obscurity of academia and activist philosophizing.

Why didn't the moral panic take hold then? The Bell story broke in early March, a few weeks after Trayvon Martin's murder but a week or two before it had become a national story. The Black Lives Matter movement would not become widely known until 2013, and the 2012 election would be more focused on the Republican "war on women" than a national debate about racism. There was no urgent need on the right to distract from conversations about race.