The Republican Party's mission: whitewash the Trump presidency

Their decision did not just deprive the country of a moment of catharsis after a national trauma and of recommendations that might stop it from happening again. It also meant that there will be no agreed, contemporary historic record of a day of infamy on which five people died and democracy was defiled.

"The truth of what happened that day is an inconvenience for Republicans and it's an embarrassment, it contradicts the political narrative they believe is most favorable to them," former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe said on CNN on Thursday.

"They are going to continue lying, they are going to continue coming up with ridiculous characterizations of what happened on that day."

Pandemic revisionism

Another deep stain on Trump's record is the pandemic that he denied, mismanaged and politicized. In order to make the country forget, Republicans have settled on Fauci, the country's top infectious diseases specialist, as a scapegoat to lay blame that should be attached to Trump.

The recent release of Fauci's government emails triggered a coordinated effort by former members of Trump's administration and the conservative media to blame him for the pandemic's deadly march across US soil early in 2020.