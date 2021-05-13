The repair of a vital Memphis bridge could take 2 months, chief engineer says. The impacts are already being felt

Drivers are being rerouted to Interstate 55, about 3 miles south, where another bridge spans the Mississippi River between Memphis and eastern Arkansas.

Tennessee shares responsibility for the bridge with the Arkansas Department of Transportation, which discovered the crack during a routine inspection and immediately shut down the bridge, the release said.

Officials are hopeful they'll develop a strategy in the next few days for a timeline on the repair, Degges said. There will likely be an interim temporary repair to get vehicle traffic back while engineers and contractors work to implement a long-term solution, he said. Officials also hope to have an answer on when it will be safe to open the river to barge traffic "in the next day or so."

"We are looking at (two or three) different scenarios of what different types of repairs could be done to get traffic back up and then from there to move on to a permanent repair," Degges said.

Degges described the crack as "very unusual." He believes the crack was most likely caused by fatigue or a welding error when the bridge, designed in the 1960s, was originally constructed, but the state will conduct forensic analysis to discern the exact cause.