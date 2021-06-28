The rehabilitation tours are underway for Trump's former officials

The Barr described to Karl is not afraid to insult Trump to his face.

"You know, you only have five weeks, Mr. President, after an election to make legal challenges," Barr told Trump, according to Karl. "This would have taken a crackerjack team with a really coherent and disciplined strategy. Instead, you have a clown show. No self-respecting lawyer is going anywhere near it. It's just a joke. That's why you are where you are."

Believe Barr or not, how to view Trump's enablers is a complicated equation.

Barr would not follow Trump over the cliff to actually challenging the election. But he went right up to that line.

Another character that features in Karl's report is Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader in the Senate, who Karl writes encouraged Barr, behind the scenes, to reject Trump's election tantrum. Rather than speak out himself (he wouldn't do that until January), McConnell wanted to harness Trump's power to win Senate races in Georgia even thought he clearly knew the damage Trump was doing to the republic.