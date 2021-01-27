The Reddit forum that's freaking out Wall Street briefly went dark, sparking yet another frenzy

"We have grown to the kind of size we only dreamed of in the time it takes to get a bad nights sleep," they said. "We've got so many comments and submissions that we can't possibly even read them all, let alone act on them as moderators."

The moderators also said several Twitter accounts were trying to impersonate them.

"@wsbmod is the only Twitter handle whose statements are directly from some part of the team."

While it was private, a subreddit called WallStreetBetsnew, meanwhile, gained more than 100,000 followers in around 30 minutes on Wednesday evening. That subreddit was established in March last year. On it, users urged their peers not to panic. Others encouraged buying even more stocks in revenge for the outage.

"REVENGE BUY TOMORROW! THEY SHOOK THE WRONG TREE! LETS GET IT GOING TOMORROW MORNING BOYS," one user posted.

Reddit told CNN Business that the moderators of WallStreetBets chose to take the forum private, and the company was not involved in the decision.

