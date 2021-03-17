The race between variants and vaccines in US will be a close call, expert warns, and eased restrictions aren't helping

Despite the pandemic and a city-issued mask mandate, thousands of residents and tourists, some maskless and many not socially distanced, packed the city's streets and businesses over the weekend.

All states have vaccinated at least 10% of adults

The partying in Savannah and the spring break crowds in Florida are examples of the hunger for a return to normal -- but experts say now is not the time to ditch safety precautions. A safer future is just a few months away, when more of the country is vaccinated.

More than 72 million Americans have so far received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to CDC data. More than 39 million are fully vaccinated -- some 11.8% of the US population.

Among the country's 65-and-older population, more than a third are fully vaccinated and nearly two-thirds have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Additionally, all states have fully vaccinated at least 10% of their adult population.