The President might want Trump World, but he needs a real library

Will he build Trump World?

"A former president can open a shrine if they wish," said Timothy Naftali, the former director of the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum in Yorba Linda, California.

That's essentially what Nixon and his supporters did when they raised money in the years after his resignation to build the Nixon center, he added.

"Donald Trump certainly has the right to build a Trump World if they want," Naftali said. "The question is whether it becomes a federal archival facility and has the stamp of professionalism from the National Archives and Records administration? That's the issue."

Naftali was the first director of the Nixon library after it was taken over by the National Archives, and his first order of business was to put in an objective look at Watergate -- which when the library was run by Nixon supporters had been treated not as the scandal that ended his presidency but as a sort of Democratic conspiracy.

He thinks Congress should consider passing a law, as it did with Nixon, to segregate artifacts and papers from Trump's administration, which under federal law belong to the country, and treat them differently than they have for other presidents.