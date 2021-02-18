The power's back on in Texas but the crisis continues

It's their fault. Texas Democrats, who keep hoping to gain some hold in the state's power structure, have been all over the place blaming Abbott and Republicans, who run the state, for not preparing better for freak weather events that climate change is making more frequent.

Rep. Lloyd Doggett, a Democrat, laid blame for the state's problems squarely at the feet of the state's ruling party and its proud individualism.

"Our state government has failed us," Doggett told CNN's Brooke Baldwin Thursday.

"Our local leaders, our mayors, our county judges, just as they did with the Covid epidemic, they're working overtime to try to make up the difference. And now Texas, with state leaders that are always attacking the federal government, are relying on assistance from the federal government that we're calling for to try to bail them out of a situation that should never have occurred, that could have been prevented and adequate notice provided but they just did not do that.

2022 preview. Beto O'Rourke, the former El Paso congressman who is considering a challenge to Abbott next year, told Anderson Cooper Wednesday that people don't want to hear partisan sniping. But he also said Republicans are entirely to blame.