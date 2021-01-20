The powerful duality of Kamala Harris' ascent

It was no small thing, then, when Biden chose Harris as his running mate in August. "It just feels like Black girls like me can run for class president. Black girls like me can go for the big things in life like she did," Paris Bond, a teenager, told CNN that month.

Or as Harris' late mother used to say to her barrier-busting daughter: "Kamala, you may be the first to do many things, but make sure you're not the last."

Just as moving: when the Democratic duo trounced Trump in the November general election. Propelled by a multiracial coalition, Biden and Harris not only thwarted the reelection campaign of a man who used his Whiteness as a weapon -- they also ended the perverse pageantry of an administration that embraced virulent masculinity.

But as vice president, Harris will be able to offer more than symbolic representation.