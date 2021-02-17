The phony blame game on Texas weather

For about the last decade, a number of climate scientists have argued that while the planet overall has indeed been getting warmer, extreme cold snaps are now more likely. I don't think they are right, but I'm not 100% sure they are wrong, and at least they are making an honest case.

The argument goes like this: As the Arctic warms up, its temperature gets closer to that of lower latitudes. The temperature difference between polar and southerly latitudes is tightly linked to the strength of the jet stream, the powerful bands of mainly westerly winds that circle the globe high in the atmosphere. A warmer Arctic means a weaker jet stream. A weaker jet stream is also wavier, the way a loosened rubber band jiggles more easily.

If the jet bends all the way to the Gulf of Mexico, it brings Arctic air with it in what is also called the polar vortex. Even though that air is warmer than it used to be, it's still very cold for Texas. So if global warming makes these events happen more often, then Texas can get hit with more extreme cold snaps even though it is warming over time like everywhere else.