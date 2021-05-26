The pandemic's essential workers are again the victims of a mass shooting -- this time in San Jose

San Jose, California, officials said for more than a year, local transit employees battled the dangers of Covid-19 -- only to now fall victim to another epidemic: gun violence.

At least eight people were killed Wednesday morning when a gunman opened fire at a public transit rail yard in San Jose. The victims were employees of the Valley Transportation Authority (VTA).

"These folks were heroes during Covid-19, the buses never stopped running, VTA didn't stop running, they just kept at work," Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez said at a news conference.

"And now we're really calling on them to be heroes a second time, to survive such a terrible, terrible tragedy," Chavez added.

Authorities haven't released further details about the victims at this time but Mayor Sam Liccardo made it clear they played a critical role in helping the community continue to function throughout the pandemic.

"These are and were essential workers," Liccardo said. "They were showing up every day to operate light rail and buses to ensure people could still continue to go about their lives amid all the challenges of the pandemic and they were taking risks with their own lives in doing so."