The pandemic took a teen's schooling and his beloved game of football. He took his own life.

A father shares the heartbreaking story of losing his 16-year-old son to suicide during the pandemic, as a rise in emergency room mental health visits among teens has been linked to the ongoing isolation of Covid-19. CNN's Bianna Golodryga reports.

Spencer Smith was an outgoing 16-year-old high school sophomore who loved teasing his sisters, spending time with friends and -- most of all -- football.

If he wasn't out on the field, he was on the couch watching his beloved New England Patriots on TV, his father, Jay, told CNN.

"Every time football season ended, he was on a high, win or lose," he said.

Like so many children, Spencer was frustrated when schools closed amid the coronavirus pandemic last spring, his father said. To get him through, he immersed himself in football, looking toward the fall season when he expected to be a lineman for his high school team in Brunswick, Maine.

"He focused on building up his muscles," Smith said, adding his son went on a special diet and bought all the equipment he could, in addition to riding his bike and jogging.

"He got an old tire ... tied a rope around it and cut up a backpack. All the neighbors would see him out there dragging it around the lawn. He raked the lawn almost all summer long with that tire. It was full of grass."