The pandemic may be better, but it's not over

Time and again -- as social distancing, families forced to stay apart and economic upheaval battered morale -- the nation has shown it's ready for the nightmare to end. But the virus doesn't work on human or political timetables. Now there are warning signs that troubling days are ahead, threatening to escalate the political tensions of a period that has torn at bitter ideological divides.

On Thursday, Pfizer reported that protection from its vaccine appeared to be waning over time and that it was developing a booster that should be taken between six and 12 months after recipients got their second doses, in order to restore full effectiveness. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the US Food and Drug Administration followed up that announcement with one of their own, in an effort to assure Americans that they don't need to get booster shots yet and that those agencies will make the decision on when or whether those shots are needed.