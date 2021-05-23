The pandemic has pushed more than 250 public health officials out the door

Among them is Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino, who served as the Shawnee County health officer for nearly 14 years.

While the community was fearful at first and abided by the initial lockdown and school closure orders, what followed was months of pushback from county leaders about other mandates and recommendations, he said.

Pezzino resigned in December, after county commissioners decided to relax the rules on one of his public health emergency orders which, he said, came at a time the county was seeing its "worst" coronavirus numbers since the pandemic's start.

"There was a continuous scrutiny and questioning of everything we were doing. And so that became really difficult to manage, and frankly, emotionally draining. These were already days where I, like all the other people on my team, were working eight, 10, 12 hours a day -- and that alone could be enough to burn out just about anybody," Pezzino said.

"These folks are really dedicated to their communities and to keeping them safe and healthy. And they're not really used to playing politics. They really are used to people, listening to them and trusting what they have to say," said NACCHO's Freeman.