The pandemic has led to an enormous spike in pet scams

Carolyn Barg thought she'd be welcoming two kittens into her home by now.

But when the kittens never showed up, she says she knew something was wrong.

And now, she's out $2,500.

The 62-year-old Chappaqua, New York, resident is just one of thousands of victims to pet scams.

While pet scams have been on the rise since 2017, this year has led to an enormous spike.

During the pandemic, the number of reported pet scams has more than doubled, says the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

In the past 12 months, victims are projected to have lost more than $3 million. That's more than six times greater than the total losses reported just three years ago.

"I think I was just so desperate to get these animals, because it's a lonely time," Barg told CNN. "It's only going to get lonelier and darker this winter, because we're all just stuck in the house."

How they were cheated