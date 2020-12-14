The one good thing Donald Trump's assault on democracy has done for America

Call it the "Trump Effect." Never before in modern history have we had a president and an administration push the boundaries of acceptable (and legal) conduct while in office like Trump has done over the past four years. (Consider that 20 years ago, Al Gore conceded the 2000 presidential race to George W. Bush "for the sake of our unity as a people and the strength of our democracy.")

And, because every action -- in politics and life -- tends to have an equal and opposite reaction, we have seen the average person become massively more engaged in the nuts and bolts of how our democracy works. By assaulting our democratic systems, Trump has made people realize what's at stake -- and why knowledge is power.

This is, of course, not true for all Americans. The fact that we are celebrating when more than 6 in 10 Americans still can't name the three branches of government -- executive, judicial and legislative, people! -- suggests that while we are better informed about our government, we're not even close to being well informed.

And there is still a decent chunk of people who are willing to ignore the state and federal laws that have governed our elections for centuries because, well, Trump tells them to.

So, we're not even close to where we need to be. But, as a country, we know more about how we elect our representatives -- and the ways in which we confirm and formalize that vote -- than we have in decades. And we have Donald Trump and his unrelenting attacks on our democracy to thank for it.