The Olympic flame starts its final leg to Tokyo. Some suggest this day should never have come

"I don't think there was ever any popular consensus or agreement across Japan that the country needed to host the Olympic Games,"' he said.

In Fukushima, feelings toward the Olympics are mixed.

The relay is a moment of personal triumph for Takayuki Ueno, 46, a torchbearer from Minamisoma city whose 8-year-old daughter, 3-year-old son, and parents died in the 2011 tsunami. "I am going to run with a smile, so that my parents and children that I lost won't worry about me," he said.

High school student, Ryoji Sakuma, was only able to return to Katsurao village three years ago when evacuation orders lifted. The 16-year-old torchbearer helps out on his family's dairy farm and said he wanted to show the world how much Fukushima had recovered, and that ,despite rumors, its produce is safe to eat.

But Saki Ookawara, spokeswoman for an organization that advocates for evacuees displaced by the nuclear meltdown, said the government is using the Olympics as a political tool to show Japan has overcome repercussions of the triple disaster, when that is not strictly the case.