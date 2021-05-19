The National Hurricane Center is already watching a likely storm in the Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center is giving an area to watch near Bermuda a high chance of developing by the end of this weekend. CNN Meteorologist Jennifer Gray is tracking the tropics.

Hurricane season could begin before its official start for a seventh year in a row in the Atlantic Ocean, as the National Hurricane Center monitors a developing weather system that could become this season's first named storm.

Early outlooks for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season predict activity to be above normal again. The National Hurricane Center will release its official 2021 Atlantic hurricane season forecast on Thursday.

Thursday morning, the center noted a region in the North Atlantic, northeast of Bermuda, as an area to watch for subtropical development. The weather system, identified by the center as Invest 90L, has a 70% chance of formation by this weekend and a 90% chance by early next week. If it becomes a tropical or subtropical storm, it will be named Ana.

The water temperatures are rather cool for a tropical cyclone to form, so if it does form it would likely be categorized as a subtropical cyclone.

The low "will likely become a subtropical cyclone near and to the northeast of Bermuda on Friday," the NHC said in its Thursday morning update.