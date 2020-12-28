The Nashville explosion slammed these small businesses. They'll need help digging out

Peter Gibson, owner of Pride and Glory Tattoo, is their neighbor on the same street and his business also suffered significant damage.

"This year's been tough," Gibson told CNN's Natasha Chen. "It's obviously been a little down compared to normal. But right when we get a little light at the end of the tunnel, it all goes away in two seconds."

Owners are hopeful for government aid. In the meantime, GoFundMe accounts are helping businesses and employees.

Trying to make sense of the devastation

Sandy Lee told CNN they were shocked by photographs of the damage and they had to use a map to identify their own businesses. She said they haven't been able to see their businesses yet and won't be able to for 7-10 days and only if the buildings are stable.

"From the angles and pictures we were getting first, we were trying to count stores, trying to recognize something from the iconic old buildings," she said. "We were trying to count back."

The day after the explosion, the pair thought their businesses were done. But after seeing feedback from community members and past customers, it has made them think they could rebuild, according to Sandy.