'The most special thing I've done': Two world-class climbers scale the tallest chimney in Europe

Despite their expertize, the challenge was still way out of their comfort zone, with both more accustomed to indoor climbing where the wall is usually no more than 30 meters high.

This route, however, contained 13 pitches (or sections) and involved rope techniques that are very different from what they are normally used to.

The chimney itself was built in 1976 and used to emit emissions out of the valley where it's situated. It's been nonoperational since 2014.

'Not in my comfort zone'

But the new route, specifically designed over the course of five years, provided a real endurance test for the two climbers.

"It definitely helps you grow as a person," Garnbret told CNN Sport. "You get a new perspective on climbing and you just get a different feeling, like something I've never done before.

"It really helps because I'm a person who is always looking for a challenge, who always wants to do something new, to do something better.