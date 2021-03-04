The most important exception the Senate can make

To be sure, democracy reconciliation is not a guarantee of permanence. Even those bills passed through such a new mechanism could be repealed when Congressional control changes hands. But that is no simple matter, even when the stars align and there is unitary control of the White House and Congress by a party opposed to a law. History teaches us that landmark laws have staying power. The Civil Rights Act and the Voting Rights Act were hotly contested when passed yet have withstood the test of time. The democracy reforms in HR 1, if passed by the Senate and signed by the President, will likely be permanent.

Democracy reconciliation will not solve all of our nation's challenges. Some may ask why democracy legislation should get this special treatment when other existential threats such as climate change do not? The Senate should toss out the filibuster for those matters as well. It is an anti-democratic relic, not enshrined in our Constitution, that has outlived its use. Indeed, the filibuster has already been abandoned for the appointment of justices, the last three justices of the Supreme Court being confirmed by thin margins in the Senate.