The most absurd conspiracy theory yet in in the ongoing Arizona recount

"There's accusations that 40,000 ballots were flown in and it was stuffed in the box ... and it came from the southeast part of the world ... Asia," explained Brakey, adding later: "What they're doing is to find out whether it is bamboo in the paper."

Welch, rightly confused, asks for clarification. Which Braes provides: "Because it was bamboo in their paper; there's bamboo in their paper process ... people in southeast Asia." Worth noting: Brakey wants to make clear he doesn't believe the bamboo theory himself. "I don't believe any of that. I'm just saying that is part of the mystery that we want to un-gaslight people about and this is a way to do it."

It appears as though this conspiracy theory comes from the mind of someone named Jovan Pulitzer, whose Twitter handle describes him as a "Missoula, MT Google Scholar." Uh huh. (Kudos to Slate for tracing the genesis of all of this.)

Here's Pulitzer explaining his bamboo theory in late 2020: