The man third in the line of presidential succession has been in five 'Batman' movies

"I explain to everybody that getting blown up was OK 'cause my wife's a registered nurse," he joked to Roll Call in 2016. "She put me back together and I never missed a vote."

His most notable cameo, though, came in 2008's "The Dark Knight," when he confronts Heath Ledger's Joker and famously tells the villain that he's "not intimidated by thugs." The Joker, true to form, responds by grabbing Leahy's character and menacing him with a knife.

Ledger, who died before the film's release, is Leahy's favorite Joker.

"He scared the heck out of me, when he came at me with the knife," he told Roll Call. "I didn't have to act."

He'll be absent from the upcoming reboot "The Batman," starring Robert Pattinson in the titular role. Citing a busy schedule, he told the Burlington Free Press he "didn't even seek to be in it."

"I have too many other things going on with Covid, with appropriation bills," he told the paper in August.