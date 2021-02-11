The man crossing the world on a highline

A bird's-eye view

As a professional adventure athlete, who grew up in Sacramento, this is a pretty typical day for him -- checking another geographic superlative off the list while setting some new records.

The 38-year-old's adrenaline-seeking career is also what has propelled him clear across the planet -- from remote parts of China to mountain ranges in Brazil to raging waterfalls in Yosemite -- for the past decade.

During that time, his sole focus has been highlining. But in order to be good at that, he had to put in the time to master mountaineering skills such as climbing, technical ascents, anchoring and rope work.

Incredibly, performing these heart-pounding stunts can actually be a way to make a living. For Robinson, he's made it work thanks to a six-year stint living very simply in a van.

"That afforded me the financial situation and the simplicity to be very focused on traveling, training, getting stronger and being anywhere at anytime," he says. "Over the years I've figured out my own way of making it a reality that is a combination of sponsorships, media opportunities and many other things under the same umbrella."