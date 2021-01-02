The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines
- By Julia Hollingsworth, Steve George and Amy Woodyatt, CNN
-
-
Not Available
Related to this story
Most Popular
A fake Queen Elizabeth danced across TV screens on Christmas as part of a "deepfake" speech aired by a British broadcaster.
Two Republican members of the House of Representatives tell CNN that they expect at least 140 of their GOP colleagues in the House to vote aga…
GOP Sen. Ben Sasse wrote on Facebook Wednesday night that he has been urging his Republican colleagues to "reject" objecting the certification…
McCarthy gives green light to conservatives' push to overturn Biden's win, as senior Republicans raise alarms
The top House Republican has quietly blessed an effort by conservative lawmakers to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's victory when a joint …
His mood darkened as soon as he walked into his members-only club Mar-a-Lago, three days before Christmas, according to multiple sources. The …
Three people are dead after a small plane crashed into a house outside Detroit, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.
McConnell called Hawley out over objecting to Electoral College vote during conference call Hawley wasn't on
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday held a conference call with the Senate GOP conference in which he pressed Missouri Sen. Jos…
Guests who paid four-figures for tickets to President Donald Trump's annual New Year's Eve party were left to party with his personal attorney…
All 10 living former US defense secretaries declared that the US presidential election is over in a forceful public letter published in The Wa…
Legendary talk show host and former CNN interviewer Larry King has Covid-19, according to a source close to the family.