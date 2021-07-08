'The lack of survivors' has been the hardest part of condo collapse search operation, captain says

His head is spinning with questions like, "What is it going to take for us tomorrow? What are we going to do? Did we do a good job today? Could we have done a better job today?"

"Critiquing our operations is a big part of how we improve and become better at what we do," he said. "It's not something you can just turn on and off. I can't."

At the end of the day, when he returns to the Royal Caribbean cruise ship where his team is staying, he needs a "decompression period," he said, to read a book or do a puzzle.

Asked if he'll overcome the emotional aspect of the task at hand, Pagurek told CNN he has "a little compartment in my head. I just kind of push it over there. It creeps in every once in a while, but you know, it's just part of the job."

He said he prefers not to meet the families whose loved ones were lost in the collapse, and when he walks by the makeshift memorial wall, he tries not to look at the faces as he goes by. It would just be too hard, he admits. He can't afford to lose focus.

"Just adds more to that little compartment," he said. "And I don't want it to get too full."