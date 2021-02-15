The Justice League Snyder Cut trailer is here. It's crucial to HBO Max's success

'Zack Snyder's Justice League,' the much clamored for director's cut of the 2017 film, is premiering on HBO Max with additional footage and Jared Leto's Joker added in.

HBO Max will feature many big movies this year — all of Warner Bros.' 2021 film slate, in fact. However, one of the biggest movies hitting the new service isn't from 2021. It's not even new; it's a fresh take on a film from four years ago.

On Sunday, the service released the latest trailer for the "Snyder Cut" — an extended version of the 2017 superhero flick "Justice League" from director Zack Snyder. The film, which is scheduled to hit HBO Max on March 18, comes with significant hype and lofty expectations.

But why would WanerMedia, which is also CNN's parent company, go to the trouble of re-releasing a film from 2017? And not only recut the film, but actually add new scenes to create a big-budget four-hour version of it?

Well, it serves two purposes: pleasing fans and boosting HBO Max's subscriber base.

Fans have been clamoring for the updated film — which sees DC superheroes Batman, Wonder Woman and Superman team up — ever since the original hit theaters four years ago.