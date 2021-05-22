The Jewish man who was the victim of a gang assault in New York says the level of hatred was troubling

In a separate interview with CNN affiliate WABC, Borgen emphasized that he is concerned that there is a larger issue with hate against minorities in the city.

"I have coworkers of Asian ethnicity who are afraid to go on the subway at night because you know, they are afraid they are going to get attacked on the subway," Borgen said. "The amount of hate that is taking place these days is just mind-boggling to me. I mean, that shouldn't happen to anyone in New York City. I'm blown away, this is just shocking to me."

Borgen told CNN he was on his way to a rally Thursday, similar to one he had attended peacefully the week before. He exited the subway wearing his kippah or yarmulke, a Jewish head covering, and texted his friends that he was on his way when he noticed someone on the street chasing him, he told Lemon.

"Before I can even react, I was surrounded by a crowd of people who, as you saw in the video, proceeded to beat me down and then, after the fact, pepper spray and mace me," he said.

Borgen said he fell to the ground, trying to protect his head and face and hoping he would survive. Before that day, Borgen said he had never thought twice about wearing his kippah or identifying himself as a Jewish person.