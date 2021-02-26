The Italian town where they eat 500-year-old meals

This is normally one of Ferrara's more savory dishes -- the salama is so heavily spiced, it hardly needs sugar.

But Cavicchio and her children, Gabriella and Luca Montanari, like to take it right back to its Este roots by serving it with fried custard.

The salama -- made with different cuts of the pig including neck, belly, liver and tongue, with neck fat binding it all together -- is seasoned with spices including cloves, cinnamon, red wine and Ferrara's ubiquitous spice, nutmeg.

It's then aged in a pork casing for around a year, soaked in water for three days to soften it up, and then boiled for up to 10 hours.

By that point, it's as soft as jam, and chef Luca scoops it out, sprinkles it on top of potato mash, and adds mostarda (like a sweet chutney), plus the crowning glory: a cube of fried custard.

"This isn't a reinterpretation -- in the old recipes, you find it served with custard," says Cavicchio, who's combed through Renaissance recipes and history books to make it authentic.

Alongside modern dishes, they also serve "Crostino alla Messisbugo" -- chicken liver and sauteed herbs pate, smeared on toasted bread. It's another hit from the great man's recipe book.