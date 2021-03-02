'The impossible is not impossible': The push to make Covid-19 vaccines at record speed

Every step is carefully regulated and every step must be kept under a close watchful eye so nothing else can be introduced into the glass vials beyond the vaccine itself.

"It's a complex process," Leonard said.

Increasing production to stop the pandemic

During the pandemic, Catalent, with manufacturing facilities around the world, has worked with more than 80 Covid-19 related compounds from 60 different companies to make antivirals, other treatments and vaccines. It has done this all while continuing to make hundreds of other critical medications to treat everything from cancer to heart disease.

Knowing the demand, it is continually increasing the rate of its production. The company accelerated the expansion of the Indiana facility by about 10 months so that it could have the capacity to produce the vaccines at the scale that is needed.

"Activities that sometimes will take place over the course of two or three years, we've been doing over months," Riley said. "Construction partners, subcontractors, you know all of them, we've had a really singular focus on how we can accomplish this and get ourselves out of the pandemic.