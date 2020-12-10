The highly anticipated video game starring Keanu Reeves is finally here

So Cyberpunk needs strong sales to make back that budget and turn a profit. The title costs $60 and is available on Google Stadia, Xbox One and PS4. It will arrive on next-gen consoles next year.

"The immense buzz around the new title is promising," said Joost van Dreunen, founder of video game investment firm New Breukelen.

He expects Cyberpunk will sell about 18 million copies -- which would be less than the sales for Projekt Red's last "Witcher" title, but still "more than enough to run a profit on the project."

Players of Cyberpunk 2077 role-play as a nomad, a street kid or a corporate employee who journeys around Night City completing quests in a world dominated by corporations.

It's a massive world that CD Projekt Red estimates could take 100 to 200 hours to explore -- and it also took a large amount of time to develop, with Bloomberg reporting employees working long hours to make their deadlines. This labor issue in the industry, referred to as "crunch," has been in focus recently.