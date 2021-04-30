The headlines that capture the red hot state of the economy

The pandemic was an accelerant. "They were already on the way up and had been for the best part of a decade, and the pandemic was unique. For them it was a perfect positive storm," NYU professor Thomas Philippon told Ovide.

But "the wildly successful last year also raises uncomfortable questions for tech company bosses, the public and elected officials already peeved about the industry," she wrote : "Is what's good for Big Tech good for America? Or are the tech superstars winning while the rest of us are losing?"

A post-pandemic mindset

CNN's Clare Duffy writes: "After listening to this week's earnings calls, it seems the thinking at tech companies has begun to shift more dramatically to the post-pandemic future. Whereas much of the conversation over the past year has been 'here's how the pandemic is changing demand,' it's now sounding more like 'here's how the pandemic has permanently changed the tech landscape, and how we're planning to capitalize on those changes going forward.' As CEO Satya Nadella said in Microsoft's earnings report Wednesday: 'Over a year into the pandemic, digital adoption curves aren't slowing down. They're accelerating, and it's just the beginning.'" Read Duffy's story about Amazon's earnings here.