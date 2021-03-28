The hard lesson of Dr. Deborah Birx

Accepting a job working for Donald Trump was her first and worst mistake.

She, like many of us, had no idea how badly his administration would distort, ignore and deny science and the truth during the pandemic. Although she said she took the job out of a sense of obligation ("That's what a civil servant is supposed to do," she said a year later), Birx became inextricably tied to the harmful decisions of her negligent, disastrously ignorant boss.

In a new CNN documentary airing Sunday, Birx revealed what she believed to be the extent of the Trump administration's failures when she told Dr. Sanjay Gupta that she thought the vast majority of the US' Covid-19 deaths could have been prevented. "There were about a hundred thousand deaths that came from that original surge. All of the rest of them, in my mind, could have been mitigated or decreased substantially," she said.

Fauci's position at the National Institutes of Health allowed him some degree of political independence from Trump. Birx did not have that luxury. The first lesson is: Know whom you are agreeing to work for.