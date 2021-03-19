The GOP's xenophobia is fueling toxic culture of hate

On Tuesday evening, when we started hearing the details of the murderous rampage that left eight people dead in the Atlanta area, a gnawing fear started taking shape. Gun violence has become eerily routine in the United States. But this time, there was nothing random about the shootings. The killer went to three separate establishments. The first one is called, "Young's Asian Massage." Of the eight people he killed, six were Asian women.

In addition to the sorrow for the lives lost, two troubling thoughts immediately came to mind. First, was this another instance of anti-Asian violence? And then, the elephant in the room, the question that almost didn't need to be asked: If it was a deliberate effort to kill Asians, does former President Donald Trump, who has spent more than a year referring to the coronavirus by using Asian slurs, bear any responsibility for helping set the stage for the rising tide of anti-Asian American violence?