The GOP just handed Liz Cheney a megaphone

Of course, House Republicans were against Cheney, and 70% of Republicans believe Trump was robbed. In fact, just after Cheney lost her leadership post, some House Republicans were in a hearing with two men who had been involved in trying to curtail the US Capitol riot. Rep. Paul Gosar, for instance, made it clear that he believes the Justice Department is harassing "peaceful patriots" across the country who forced their way into the Capitol on January 6, as if they were a bunch of tourists on a stroll.

"Propaganda and lies are being used to unleash the national security state against law-abiding US citizens," Gosar said.

Trump would love it. Maybe he'll send an email out about it.